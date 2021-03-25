Cordero went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's spring game against the Orioles.
Cordero, who missed much of spring training due to COVID-19, has hit in all three games since debuting last week. He's 3-for-7 with one walk and no strikeouts. "Franchy in the short period of time, although it's still spring training, you can see a conscious effort of making contact, which will be great for him if he makes contact. He can do damage," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com Making more contact is something Cordero improved upon in 2020. The outfielder with a career 34.9 K% struck out at a 9.5 percent rate in a small sample size 42 plate appearances last year.
