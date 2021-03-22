Cordero will start in left field and will bat third in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

After arriving late to spring training while recovering from a positive COVID-19 test, Cordero didn't make his Grapefruit League debut until Saturday, when he went 1-for-2 with a base hit while serving as a designated hitter. The Red Sox's comfort with deploying Cordero in his normal spot in left field a couple days later would seem to hint at increased optimism about where he stands in his recovery from the virus, but the 26-year-old still isn't considered a lock for Opening Day. If Cordero does end up on the injured list to begin the season, he would likely only be sidelined for the minimum 10 days.