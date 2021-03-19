Cordero will make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday against the Braves at designated hitter, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 26-year-old has been participating in "B" games and simulated games over the past week and will make his first official game appearance of the spring Saturday. Cordero was a late arrival to spring training after testing positive for COVID-19 and wasn't expected to be ready for the start of the season, but he still has nearly two weeks to get up to speed before Opening Day.
