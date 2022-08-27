Cordero isn't starting Saturday against the Rays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Cordero started three of the last four games and went 3-for-10 with two homers, three runs, three RBI, two walks and five strikeouts. Bobby Dalbec will start at first base and bat eighth Saturday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Wallops homer•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Sitting against righty Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Clears Green Monster•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Rejoins big club•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Homers as pinch hitter•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: On way to join big club•