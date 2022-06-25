Cordero isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Cordero went 0-for-5 with a walk and four strikeouts over his last two games and will take a seat for the second time in the last three matchups. Bobby Dalbec is starting at first base and batting seventh.
