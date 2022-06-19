Cordero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Cordero will head to the bench after starting the past five games and going 4-for-16 with a double and two runs during that span. Bobby Dalbec will start at first base and bat ninth Sunday.
