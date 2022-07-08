Cordero is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Yankees.
Cordero will sit for the first time after he went 12-for-33 with four doubles, two RBI, three runs and two stolen bases over nine straight starts since June 27. Bobby Dalbec will draw the start at first base and bat ninth in the contest.
