Cordero isn't starting Friday against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Even though right-hander Vince Velasquez is starting for Chicago on Friday, Cordero will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Bobby Dalbec will start at first base and bat seventh.
