Cordero is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the White Sox, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Cordero started the past four games but will take a seat for the matinee after going 1-for-11 with seven strikeouts during that stretch. Alex Verdugo will shift to left field while Enrique Hernandez starts in center for Boston against southpaw Dallas Keuchel.
