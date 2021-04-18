Cordero is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the White Sox, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Cordero started the past four games but will take a seat for the matinee after going 1-for-11 with seven strikeouts during that stretch. Alex Verdugo will shift to left field while Enrique Hernandez starts in center for Boston against southpaw Dallas Keuchel.