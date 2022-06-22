site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-franchy-cordero-not-starting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cordero isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Cordero will get a breather after he went 3-for-7 with a double, two RBI and three strikeouts over the last two games. Bobby Dalbec is starting at first base and batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read