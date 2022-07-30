Cordero isn't starting Saturday against Milwaukee, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Cordero started the last three games and went 3-for-8 with three doubles, four runs, two walks and two strikeouts. Christian Vazquez is shifting to first base while Kevin Plawecki starts behind the dish.
