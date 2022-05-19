Cordero isn't starting Thursday against the Mariners, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Although right-hander George Kirby is on the mound for Seattle on Thursday, Cordero will get a breather after he went 2-for-12 with two doubles, two runs and four strikeouts over the last three games. Bobby Dalbec will start at first base and bat seventh.
