Cordero is on his way to join the Red Sox ahead of Sunday's game against the Orioles, Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

Eric Hosmer exited Saturday's game with a back injury, and it sounds like Cordero could replace him on the active roster Sunday. Cordero hit .386 with four home runs, 18 strikeouts and five walks in 11 games at Triple-A since his demotion. Bobby Dalbec should also factor into the mix at first base, particularly against left-handed pitching.