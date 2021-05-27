Cordero was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Cordero had sporadic playing time recently after he hit .179 with a home run and nine RBI to begin the season. He could return to the major-league roster at some point in 2021, but he'll attempt to sort things out in the minors for now.
