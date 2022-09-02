Cordero is not in Friday's lineup against the Rangers.
He will head to the bench in favor of Christian Arroyo with southpaw Dallas Keuchel on the mound for Texas. Cordero is hitting .286 with four home runs, 10 strikeouts and three walks in nine games since being recalled from Triple-A.
