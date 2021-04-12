Cordero is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.
The lefty-hitting Cordero will take a seat with the Twins bringing southpaw J.A. Happ to the hill for the series opener. Enrique Hernandez will fill in for Cordero in left field.
