Cordero started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a triple in Friday's spring game against Tampa Bay.

Cordero, who had a delayed start to Grapefruit League due to COVID-19, is making a late-camp push to be ready for the regular season. Friday's start was his fourth spring start and third in the last five days. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was pleased with Cordero's activity Friday, per Mark Feisand of MLB.com, and the team will see how the outfielder responds to this spate of playing time Saturday. "It seems like he'll be OK," Cora said. "You saw him running the bases today. He hit that ball to center field, moved around well in the outfield. It's just about now how he is going to feel tomorrow." Cordero has four hits in 10 spring at-bats and has walked once.