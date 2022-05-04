Cordero started at first base and went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Angels.

Cordero started for the third time in last four games, all against right-handed starters. It looks like the platoon with Bobby Dalbec is in place for the time being. Cordero, who has hit safely in two straight contests (3-for-6, one walk), was once again removed late for Dalbec, who is considered the better defender.