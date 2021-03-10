Cordero (COVID-19 protocols) is slated to rejoin the Red Sox on Thursday for full baseball activities, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Cordero has been in Florida for more than two weeks, but he had yet to take part in a full team workout while waiting to clear MLB's multi-step COVID-19 protocol. The outfielder appears to have cleared the final hurdle, but manager Alex Cora said earlier this week that the time Cordero has already missed in camp could work against him in his bid for an Opening Day roster spot. Expect the coaching and training staff to at least see how Cordero looks in initial full-squad workouts before deciding on his status for the start of the regular season.