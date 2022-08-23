The Red Sox recalled Cordero from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. He'll start at first base and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, according to Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican.

Cordero was returned to Triple-A on Monday after he slugged a pinch-hit home run while serving as the 27th man in Sunday's Little League Classic matchup with the Orioles, but he'll be back with the big club just one day later after Eric Hosmer (back) was moved to the IL. in 25 big-league games since the beginning of July, the 27-year-old Cordero has produced a middling .237 on-base percentage and a 43.9 percent strikeout rate. As was the case before Hosmer arrived via trade in August, the lefty-hitting Cordero is likely to serve in the large side of a platoon at first base with the righty-hitting Bobby Dalbec during his latest stint in the majors.