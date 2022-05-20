Cordero will sit for the second straight game Friday against the Mariners, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Cordero had been stealing playing time at first base while also filling in occasionally in the corner outfield spots, but he may be losing playing time after hitting .214/.306/.310 through 15 games. He was never likely to start Friday, however, with the Mariners sending lefty Robbie Ray to the mound.
