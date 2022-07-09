Cordero isn't starting Saturday's game against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Cordero will be out of the starting nine for a second consecutive game after he hit .343 with four doubles, three runs, two RBI and two stolen bases over his last 10 matchups. Christian Vazquez is shifting to first base while Kevin Plawecki starts behind the dish.
