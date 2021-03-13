Cordero (COVID-19 protocols) is unlikely to make the Red Sox's Opening Day roster, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Cordero has resumed working out after missing several weeks with COVID-19, but manager Alex Cora reaffirmed Saturday that Cordero likely will not be ready for the start of the regular season, as the Red Sox don't want to rush him back from an extended absence.
