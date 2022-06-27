Cordero isn't starting Monday's game against Toronto, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Cordero went 1-for-2 with a double, a run, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's win over the Guardians and will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games. Bobby Dalbec is starting at first base and batting ninth.
