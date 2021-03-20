Cordero is batting seventh and serving as the designated hitter during Saturday's spring game against Atlanta, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Cordero will make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday after participating in "B" games and simulated games over the past week. The 26-year-old had a delayed start to spring training after testing positive for COVID-19 and has been brought along slowly as a result. Manager Alex Cora hasn't officially ruled Cordero out for Opening Day, but he said Saturday that the team will take a cautious approach to make sure that he's fully healthy to begin the regular season, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. While he'll have just under two weeks to appear in spring games, Cordero could require a short stint on the injured list to begin the year.