Cordero moved from first base to left field Saturday after Alex Verdugo was removed from the game with flu-like symptoms. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored in a 6-5 win over the Mariners.

Cordero scored Boston's winning run in the eighth inning after hitting a hard line-drive triple off the Green Monster. He came home on Christian Vazquez's single. The Red Sox are uncertain about Verdugo's status, so Cordero could be filling in at corner outfield while Bobby Dalbec handles first base Sunday against right-handed starter Logan Gilbert.