Cordero is expected to be activated off the COVID-19 injured list by Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Cordero hasn't been able to report to his new team yet, as he either tested positive for COVID-19 himself or was exposed to someone who did. Either way, he'll still have enough time to prepare for Opening Day as long as he shows up in camp soon.
