Cordero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
With no designated hitter available in Queens, the Red Sox will use J.D. Martinez in left field Wednesday, leaving no room in the starting nine for Cordero. Playing time has been difficult to come by of late for Cordero, who is on the bench for the fourth time in five games.
