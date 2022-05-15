Cordero is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rangers.
In 11 games since joining the big club, Cordero is hitting .241 with a .361 OBP, zero home runs and zero steals in 29 at-bats. Bobby Dalbec gets the start at first base with lefty Martin Perez on the hill for Texas.
More News
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Sitting against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Not starting Friday•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Starts in RF•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Won't start versus lefty Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Raps two hits in win•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Collects double, RBI in loss•