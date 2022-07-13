Cordero is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Cordero will take a seat as the Red Sox take on left-hander Shane McClanahan on Wednesday. Bobby Dalbec will draw the start at first base and bat seventh versus the Rays.
