Cordero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Short-side platoon mate Bobby Dalbec will fill in at first base while the lefty-hitting Cordero sits against Chicago southpaw Dallas Keuchel. Since receiving a promotion from Triple-A Worcester on April 29, Cordero has gone 4-for-18 (.222 average) with a double, an RBI and two runs.
