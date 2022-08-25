Cordero is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Cordero will head to the bench after going 3-for-7 with two home runs and two walks over Boston's last three games, allowing Bobby Dalbec to pick up a start at first base. Though he's on the bench while Toronto brings right-hander Kevin Gausman to the hill, the lefty-hitting Cordero is still expected to handle the large side of a platoon at first base with Dalbec while Eric Hosmer (back) is on the injured list.