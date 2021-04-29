Cordero is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The lefty-hitting Cordero was on the bench for four of the Red Sox's last five games, with his absences coming when Boston was either facing a left-handed starting pitcher, or when the team had one fewer spot lineup spot available due to the lack of the designated hitter. However, Boston resuming American League play Thursday against Rangers right-hander Kyle Gibson, Cordero's continued presence on the bench is more conspicuous. Enrique Hernandez will pick up a start in left field for Cordero, who may have fallen into a fourth-outfielder role for the time being after producing a .489 OPS in his first 51 plate appearances of the season.