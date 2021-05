Cordero is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Cordero went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI to bust out of an 0-for-18 slump, but he'll take a seat Sunday with lefty Jose Quintana pitch for Los Angeles. J.D. Martinez will start in left field while Xander Bogaerts serves as the designated hitter Sunday.