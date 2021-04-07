Cordero isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Cordero had recorded hits in each of the past two games but will get a breather Wednesday with lefty Ryan Yarbrough taking the mound for the Rays. J.D. Martinez will play left field while Christian Vazquez serves as the designated hitter against the Rays.
