Cordero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The Red Sox are facing a lefty starting pitcher (Nick Margevicius) for the second time in three days, so the lefty-hitting Cordero will take a seat while Boston manager Alex Cora stacks up on extra right-handed bats. J.D. Martinez will cover Cordero's usual spot in left field.