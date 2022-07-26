Cordero is not in the lineup Tuesday against Cleveland, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Monday was another hitless, multi-strikeout effort from Cordero, who has had eight such games since the beginning of July. Christian Vazquez plays first base Tuesday while Kevin Plawecki catches.
