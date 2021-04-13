Cordero will sit Tuesday against the Twins, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Cordero was expected to sit Monday against lefty J.A. Happ. With that game getting canceled and Happ starting Tuesday instead, it's no surprise to see Cordero again out of the lineup. Alex Verdugo will slide to left field in his absence.
