Cordero is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The lefty-hitting Cordero will give way to platoon mate Bobby Dalbec with southpaw Jared Koenig taking the mound for Oakland. Cordero could soon lose out on more work to Dalbec against right-handed pitching, too, given the former's struggles in recent weeks. Since seeing a four-game hitting streak come to an end May 30, Cordero has gone 3-for-38 with 15 strikeouts.