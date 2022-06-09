Cordero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Cordero finds himself on the bench for the second straight game since another left-handed pitcher, Reid Detmers, is pitching for the Halos. Christian Vazquez will shift to first base while Kevin Plawecki starts behind the plate.
