Cordero went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Saturday's 9-0 win over the Angels.

Cordero's fourth-inning double snapped an 0-for-18 skid, and the two hits raised the outfielder's batting average to .167 and OPS to .448. As those numbers suggest, he's suffered through multiple funks this season. Cordero has minor-league options remaining, so the Red Sox could make a switch at some point if he continues along in the same manner.