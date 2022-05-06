Cordero started in right field and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 8-0 loss to the Angels.
Cordero is expected to start at first base when the Red Sox are facing right-handers, as they were Thursday against Shohei Ohtani, but he was moved to the outfield as part of the reshuffling to cover for the ailing center fielder Enrique Hernandez (illness). Jackie Bradley, the team's primary right fielder, moved to center field. Cordero is 3-for-14 with one walk, a double and an RBI over 16 plate appearances since being called up.
