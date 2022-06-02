Cordero batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Reds.
Cordero filled in for Enrique Hernandez, who had started 47 of the first 50 games for Boston. It was the seventh time Cordero's started a game as the leadoff batter.
