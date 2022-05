Cordero went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, three RBI, two runs and a strikeout in Sunday's 12-2 win over the Orioles.

Cordero extended his hitting streak to four games during Sunday's blowout win, and he blasted his second home run of the season when he hit a solo shot in the bottom of the second inning. The 27-year-old has three multi-hit performances over the last seven games, and he's slashed .241/.455/.684 with a homer, two doubles, eight RBI and seven runs during that time.