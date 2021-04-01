Cordero won't be included in the Red Sox's Opening Day lineup Friday against the Orioles, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Though Cordero demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a positive COVID-19 test to guarantee his availability for Opening Day, he's still expected to be part of a platoon this season rather than serving as a full-time left fielder. The right-handed-hitting Marwin Gonzalez will get the nod in left field Friday with southpaw John Means on the mound for Baltimore, but the lefty-hitting Cordero could make his first start Saturday against righty Matt Harvey.