Cordero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

The lefty-hitting Cordero has settled into the large side of a platoon at first base since being promoted from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, but he'll give way to the righty-hitting Bobby Dalbec as the Red Sox take on Angels southpaw Reid Detmers in the penultimate game of the series. Cordero turned in a quality performance in Tuesday's 4-0 win, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.