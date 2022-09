German's contract will be selected from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

German was dealt from the Yankees to the Red Sox in January of 2021 and struggled at Double-A Portland during the 2021 campaign. However, he's posted a 2.72 ERA, 64:19 K:BB and 0.91 WHIP in 49.2 innings over 43 appearances between the Double-A and Triple-A clubs this year. He'll have the chance to make his major-league debut late in 2022.