German was sent from the Yankees to the Red Sox along with Adam Ottavino on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

German appears to be the sweetener to get the Red Sox to take on the money left on Ottavino's contract. German is at least a back-end starter prospect, possessing a fastball that can touch 98 mph but shaky command. It's possible such a profile winds up working out better in relief. The 23-year-old righty has so far topped out at High-A, where he produced a 3.79 ERA, a 25.3 percent strikeout rate and a 10.8 percent walk rate in 2019.