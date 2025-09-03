Arias was promoted from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland on Tuesday.

He didn't hit for much power at High-A (.115 ISO, .380 SLG), but Arias wasn't getting challenged as a hitter. His 8.9 percent strikeout rate and 0.91 BB/K were top five marks among all qualified hitters at High-A. The righty-hitting Arias won't turn 20 until November, so any late-season scuffles at Double-A shouldn't be held against him. Public scouting reports are more bullish on Arias' shortstop defense this season than a year ago, and if he can stick at the six, that would put less pressure on him to tap into notable power.