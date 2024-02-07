Arias is expected debut in the Florida Complex League in 2024, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Arias was signed as an amateur international free agent out of Venezuela early in 2023 then played in the Dominican Summer League. He batted .350/.440/.453 with one home run, nine doubles, one triple, 32 runs and 15 RBI over 159 plate appearances. Arias showed strong contact skills, striking out in just 8.8 percent while drawing more walks (19) than strikeouts (14). The 18-year-old shortstop could fill out (he's listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds) and provide more pop, but right now, Arias is known for defense and contact.